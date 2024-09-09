Betway Premiership kicks off weekend

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOUTH Africa’s eagerly anticipated Betway Premiership league is set to kickoff on Saturday with four crucial matches lined up for the weekend.

Betway Premiership, formerly DSTV, will see premiership returnees Marumo Gallants host Kaizer Chiefs at their newly adopted home ground Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein, Free State.

The match is likely to go either way since both sides are rebuilding, and most interestingly, this encounter will be the season’s opener, which will be used as a yardstick to gauge how challenging the new season might look like.

Elsewhere in KwaZulu Natal, Royal AmaZulu will battle out with visiting Cape Town City at the Harry Gwala Stadium while Polokwane City take head on AmaZulu FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium to round up Saturday’s encounters.

The following day on Sunday, Richards Bay, who survived premiership demotion by a whisker, shall entertain TS Galaxy at the Richards Bay Stadium in another match which is difficult to predict.

TS Galaxy had a good season last year, but they will face a newly rejuvenated Richards Bay, who boast a mixture of young and veteran players capable of delivering good results.

Players such as Vusumuzi Vilakazi, Siphelele Magubane, Abel Mabaso, Yanela Mbuthuma, Langelihle Mhlongo, Sibusiso Mthethwa, Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Katlego Jackson Maphathe, Simphiwe Fortune Mcineka, Mpo Mathebula, Tshepo Mabua and Jamal Salim are capable of upsetting any team in the Betway Premiership league.

See weekend’s full fixture below:

SATURDAY, 14th September 2024

Betway Premiership

Royal AM vs Cape Town City FC

Marumo Gallants FC vs Kaizer Chiefs

Polokwane City vs AmaZulu FC

SUNDAY, 15th September 2024