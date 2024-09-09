Gasoline explosion claims 48 Nigriens’ lives

from OKORO CHINEDU in Lagos, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

LAGOS, (CAJ News) – GAS explosion has left 48 people dead while dozen others were critically injured when a gasoline-laden tanker blew up on a highway in Niger on Sunday.

Eye-witnesses said the explosion occured when the tanker ferrying gasoline collided head-on with an oncoming truck transporting cattle along the Bida-Agaie-Lapai highway in the West African nation.

Niger Head of State Emergency Management Agency, Abdullah Baba-Arah, told journalists in Minna city that several other vehicles caught fire as a result of the explosion.

The fatal accident also claimed the lives of 50 cattle. Security personnel continued to search for suspected bodies of victims believed to have been trapped in the vehicles.

– CAJ News