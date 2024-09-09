Huawei’s MatePad 11.5″S hits SA market

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI has announced the entrance of MatePad 11.5”S into the South African market on Monday saying customers are free to make pre-orders.

The new innovation is said to offer HUAWEI M-Pencil (3rd generation) and detachable HUAWEI Smart Magnetic Keyboard which is powered by NearLink.

The Shenzhen headquartered tech giant’s HUAWEI MatePad 11.5”S has been described as the first tablet to feature the new generation PaperMatte Display, which is now available in stores and online.

It is packed with features designed for creatives and professionals alike, the MatePad 11.5″S aims to bridge the gap between traditional and digital artistry. The HUAWEI MatePad 11.5″S comes in two colours: Violet, Space Grey.

The new generation PaperMatte Display featured on the HUAWEI MatePad 11.5”S offers a paper-like texture that reduces eye strain and provides a more natural writing and drawing experience.

Through a multi-layer nanoscale process and display optimisations, PaperMatte Display significantly reduces glare and emits a soft light that’s easy on the eyes. It eliminates approximately 99% of light interference and reduces screen reflectivity to 2%, resulting in clearer images with improved screen transmittance of up to 95%.

Users can enjoy the high resolution and vibrant colours without sacrificing visual comfort.

It is said to have a 11.5-inch HD FullView Display of the tablet that boasts a remarkable 87% screen-to-body ratio and supports HDR Vivid. The 2.8K resolution along with a maximum refresh rate of 144 Hz ensures that every detail is crystal-clear and beautiful.

The HUAWEI MatePad 11.5″S also features HUAWEI Notes, a professional note-taking app developed by HUAWEI.

With new features like widgets, Instant Shape, and an exclusive HUAWEI Note format, note-taking becomes more convenient and effortless.

One standout feature is Note Replay, which uses advanced audio processing technology to synchronise audio recordings with handwritten notes.

This allows users to jot down key points during conferences or lectures and then tap on these key points to listen to the related recorded content. This aids in better recall and review of content.

– CAJ News