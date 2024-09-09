Starlink enters Zimbabwe market

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – THERE is joy in Zimbabwe following the world’s largest satellite constellation announced entry into the southern African country.

Starlink founder, Elon Musk, who is also the chief executive officer for both SpaceX and Tesla, announced over weekend that his satellite internet service provider is now delivering high-speed internet to users including those in the remotest parts of the country.

“Starlink’s high-speed, low-latency internet is now available in Zimbabwe,” Musk said, triggering joy and wild celebrations among the country’s estimated 16 million population.

Hordes of excited Zimbabweans quickly took to social media X (formerly Twitter) to express their divergent opinions about Starlink’s presence in the country.

Zimbabwean journalist, who contributes for The Times, Daily Mail and New York Post in the United States, Adam Theo, said: “This is a massive game changer for us Zimbabweans,” while Misheck Nehoreka mocked internet scammers: “I wonder if we’re going to see an increase in internet scams.”

Dr Sidra Khan concurred: “Exciting news for Zimbabwe! Starlink is now available in the country, offering high-speed satellite internet for $50 per month, plus a one-time hardware cost. This is a huge step forward for connectivity in Zimbabwe.”

CEO for Consultora JRM, Jorge Rausch McKenna stated: “The best internet I have ever had. I can attest! No annoying contracts, and simply a box arrives at your home, you plug the cables, previously download the @Starlink app and you’re done.”

He added: “The small antenna has already started looking for satellites from @SpaceX and no more! You already have broadband and low latency internet. Do you want to take your internet to the mountains, to the sea, to an aircraft? For a few dollars more, it will become your second pet and accompany you wherever you go.”

Former Editor of Zimbabwe’s largest Sunday paper, The Sunday Mail, Edmund Kudzayi commended: “You’re not half bad, Elon Musk. The price of unlimited internet was an exorbitant +$200 (USD) per month – a truly predatory state of affairs made possible by an ineffective regulator and collusion between providers. Our pricing reflects the high cost of doing business in this environment.”

However, a few other individuals, including those from neighbouring South Africa weighed in with different views.

Sandile Msibi argued the presence of Starlink in many African countries would drive thousands of telecoms and internet workforce out of employment.

He cited South Africa, which boasts a 74% internet penetration rate with 80% surface coverage being provided by well-established local internet service providers arguing such companies face serious threats from Starlink.

“I foresee a future where countries have destroyed local internet service providers and are at the mercy of Starlink and the USA,” Msibi echoed.

He argued that local internet service providers always hire locals, pay taxes, and in some cases, the government will be a shareholder in some instances.

“They are also traded on the JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange), allowing citizens to buy stocks. They are huge economic assets. Countries that accept Starlink before establishing their local ISPs (internet service provider) will obliterate their chances of developing their own telecom companies. They will be dependent and remain at the mercy of Elon Musk, Star-link and the USA forever,” Msibi argued.

However, Beyers Cronje disagreed with Msibi, contending: “You are missing the main point of Starlink. They can’t compete with the local companies in the 80% surface coverage areas, that isn’t their target market. They target the 20% where there is no surface coverage, and it is not financially viable for local comps to provide coverage.”

The entry of Starlink into Zimbabwe makes the southern African region become the bloc with many countries now relying on satellite from SpaceX except for Angola, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Namibia, Tanzania and the continent’s economic powerhouse – South Africa, who are yet to use Starlink internet services.

Starlink is now available in more than 100 countries, and is the world’s first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit to deliver broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls and more.

– CAJ News