JSE unveils milestone Cloud offering

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE launch of the ground-breaking cloud offering, Marketplace, is a major milestone in the digital growth journey of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), Africa’s largest bourse.

It has been launched in collaboration with DataBP, a leading technology service provider specialising in the commercialisation of data.

This new digital marketplace will serve as the central hub for all JSE data products and services.

By leveraging DataBP’s advanced platform, the Marketplace is anticipated to simplify client on-boarding, streamline product development and automate data access entitlements and billing processes.

The Marketplace is to enable customers and redistributors to access a wide range of products efficiently.

Additionally, the platform will host third-party content and analytics services, enhancing the value of the JSE’s proprietary data and expanding the distribution capabilities of the cloud marketplace.

“DataBP is excited to provide our cloud data marketplace solution to our partners at JSE,” said Mark Schaedel, Chief Executive Officer of DataBP.

He noted JSE had developed a comprehensive cloud distribution platform with the intent of integrating all of its commercial information services under this cloud marketplace.

Mark Randall, Director of Information Services at the JSE, emphasised the strategic importance of this initiative.

“Migrating data offerings to the cloud is a key part of JSE’s Information and Communications Technology strategy.

This, he added, reduces infrastructure costs but increases flexibility.

Randall said this offering marked the successful completion of the first phase of JSE’s market data modernisation strategy.

“Ultimately, the JSE aims to leverage cloud services to provide clients with analytics and insights, rather than just raw data,” Ranadall said.

JSE has been in operation for 137 years.

– CAJ News