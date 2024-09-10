Mysterious fires claim schools in Kenya

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – TRAGEDY and panic have gripped Kenya in the wake of mysterious fires razing down schools across the East African country.

No less than 21 youngsters have been killed in the inferno at the Hillside Endarasha Academy in central Nyeri County.

They lost their lives when a fire burnt a dormitory at the boys-only boarding school last Friday.

Following the incidents, more fires have been reported in at least four other schools.

These include the Bukhalarire High School in the western Busia County, Isiolo Girls High School in the east, the Njia Boys High School in the central Meru County and the Ortum Boys High School in the West Pokot.

Fortunately, no casualties were documented.

Government and citizens remain puzzled as to the cause of the fires but this adds to the bloodbath afflicting Kenya.

President William Ruto has ordered investigations.

“Compliance with government regulations on curbing fire accidents in learning institutions is not negotiable. This is the only insurance we have to effectively prevent the loss of life and limb in schools,” he said.

He added, “Security agencies must speed up investigations on the Hillside Academy fire tragedy and all other affected institutions.”

A report released four years ago by the country’s auditor general said many schools lacked sufficient equipment to handle fires and some dormitories were not constructed in accordance with government regulations.

Dr Raymond Omollo, Principal Secretary: State Department for Internal Security and National Administration, on Monday joined the Ministry of Education officials in briefing the president on the Hillside Academy fire tragedy.

“We are working closely with security agencies and other education stakeholders to ensure comprehensive investigations into this and other school fire incidents. The safety and security of all learners, especially as candidate classes prepare for national examinations, remains our utmost priority,” Omollo assured.

The government of Nyeri has come under criticism for prioritizing the donation of food to the Hillside Endarasha Academy.

“Hillside Endarasha Academy lost breathing human beings,” the businessman, Luka Matoke, said.

“What the teaching staff, non-teaching staff, parents and students need is healing, counselling, prayers, condolences, financial and moral support. Not food.”

Asbel Kemboi, a youth advocate, described the spate of fires as “deeply alarming.”

“These incidents reveal serious gaps in school safety and emergency preparedness,” Kemboi said.

The advocate said immediate action was needed and authorities must enforce rigorous safety protocols, conduct regular fire drills and ensure thorough building inspections.

“Collaboration among schools, authorities and parents is crucial to safeguard our children and prevent further tragedies,” Kemboi said.

Before the spate of fires afflicting the schools, the country of 56 million people has been in recent weeks gripped by anti government protests over the rising cost of living.

Demonstrators demand the resignation of Ruto, who has been in power since 2022. Dozens have been killed as the security forces respond with live ammunition.

– CAJ News