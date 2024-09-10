Nigeria elevates corporate governance measures

from OKORO CHINEDU in Lagos, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

LAGOS, (CAJ News) -THE Directors and Chief Risk Officers (DCRO) Institute has partnered the Chartered Risk Management Institute of Nigeria (CRMI) to enhance risk governance practices on boards in the country.

This marks a significant milestone in promoting and valuing excellence in corporate leadership and corporate governance in Nigeria.

Under this partnership, members of CRMI will have the opportunity to distinguish themselves through prestigious credentials, including the Qualified Risk Director (QRD) designation.

In addition, the Certificate in Risk Governance and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance will be jointly issued by the DCRO Institute and CRMI to their members who complete the requirements.

These credentials, recognized worldwide, signify a commitment to fostering better risk governance practices, enhancing director development, and encouraging the sharing of best practices among organizations of all types.

“Our commitment to advancing risk governance practices at organizations across the African continent is well-known in the risk governance community,” stated David Koenig, QRD, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute.

DCRO believes CRMI has established itself as a leader in this space in Nigeria, the most populous country on the continent, and the combination of their missions, networks, and content was sure to help advance DCRO objectives.

The partnership provides the opportunity to empower Nigeria’s corporate leaders with essential knowledge in the positive governance of risk-taking, equipping them to thrive in the boardroom and lead by example.

Eneni Oduwole, a member of the Governing Council of CRMI, said despite the array of challenges encountered by African organisations, government agencies, and departments, there exists substantial potential for industrial advancement, economic growth, and sustainable development.

“The partnership between the DCRO Institute and the CRMI presents a unique opportunity for leaders across the continent to acquire the requisite risk knowledge and develop a risk governance mindset essential for attaining these objectives. This collaboration marks a positive and pivotal stride forward,” she said.

DCRO Institute is the world’s leading risk governance training and credentialing source.

– CAJ News