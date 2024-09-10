SA energy council adopts tech to close skills gap

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE Energy Council of South Africa has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Energy Exemplar, a global leader in energy modelling and simulation software.

This cooperation underpins the council’s recent launch of the Energy Data and Modelling South Africa (EDMSA) platform, which aims to create an open engagement platform in South Africa for energy system data and modelling.

James Mackay, Chief Executive Officer of the Energy Council of South Africa, and Stuart Kelly, Chief Revenue Officer of Energy Exemplar, signed the agreement.

In light of the pressing challenges in South Africa’s energy transition, the council has warned of significant local capacity gaps, particularly in system modelling.

“This can largely be attributed to a lack of technical capacity but also due to costly modelling and data platforms, limited collaborations, and opaque data sharing practices,” stated the council.

South Africa faces complex decisions in its shift towards renewable energy.

The newly launched EDMSA platform, developed together with Energy Exemplar using their PLEXOS software, is an innovative and collaborative approach to addressing these challenges.

This cloud-based, multi-stakeholder platform is to enhance national capacity building, foster collaboration, and promote transparency in data sourcing and sharing among key energy players.

“In this crucial time of accelerating the energy transition, it is vital that our decisions are informed by transparent, reliable, and accessible data,” Mackay said.

He said the collaboration with Energy Exemplar would enable the council to achieve that by using PLEXOS software as a platform of choice.

“Our goal is to ensure that all energy stakeholders in South Africa have access to the best data and models to guide our nation towards a sustainable, secure, and affordable energy future,” Mackay said.

Energy Exemplar will provide advanced modelling services to restructure and optimise the existing energy datasets, allowing for alternative input assumptions and scenario analysis.

The initial phase will include a live platform and a trial for selected members of the council to demonstrate the capabilities of the PLEXOS.

The project is hailed as the first of its kind and a pivotal step towards democratising energy.

– CAJ News