Zimbabwe’s EcoCash reports steady growth in 2024

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – ECO-CASH, Zimbabwe’s prime mobile payment firm, has recorded significant growth of its insurance as well as healthtech, agritech and on-demand services in the current year.

The growth comes at a pivotal moment as shareholders approved the scheme of reconstruction where all non-banking assets were transferred from EcoCash to Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited.

In the 2024 Annual Report, EcoCash stated that EcoSure, the life insurance division, witnessed growth in the core funeral value proposition and re-launched the “Enda Education Cover” to provide comprehensive coverage for child’s education in case of unfortunate events.

The year saw the introduction of “Airtime Cover,” a bundled product that bundles airtime and data purchases with life insurance cover.

The short-term insurance business, Moovah, has forged strategic partnerships to enhance the efficiency of insurance claim resolutions, particularly for vehicles.

The number of customer touch points for vehicle insurance has increased from 150 to 250 by the end of Full Year 24, resulting in an increase of our market share.

The goal is to provide exceptional service standards and convenience for our customers, with partnerships benefiting key sectors such as mining, manufacturing, tourism and agriculture.

In another development, EcoCash’s Vaya Technologies has focused on nurturing anchor businesses in Healthtech, Agritech, and on-demand services.

One of Vaya’s Technologies’ recent launches, “Asset Track”’ is an IoT-powered solution that has contributed to a 32 percent growth in connections.

Sherree Shereni, EcoCash board chairperson, expressed gratitude to customers, business partners, shareholders and other stakeholders.

“Their unwavering passion, commitment, and dedication has been pivotal to ensuring our continuous growth and prosperity,” Shereni said.

– CAJ News