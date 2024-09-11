Afcon mixed results of thrill

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – FIVE times African Cup of Nations (AFCON) champions Cameroon were held to a goalless draw by Zimbabwe in a move heralding football transformation in the continent.

The goalless draw comes on the heels of yet another shocking draw in which little known Rwanda (in African football) held three times African football champions Nigeria to another goalless draw.

In the AFCON qualifying matches played on Tuesday across the continent only three big African football names comprising Algeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, South Africa and Zambia won their respective encounters.

On the contrary, The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon and the Super Eagles of Nigeria were reduced to low level boys by both Zimbabwe and Lesotho while perennial contenders for the AFCON championship Burkina Faso thrashed visiting Malawi 3-1.

Rwanda, Nigeria share spoils

Elsewhere Zambia beat Sierra Leone 3-2, Cote d’Ivoire walloped Chad 2-0, Cape Verde dismissed Mauritania 2-0, Benin humbled Libya 2-1, Namibia lost 1-2 Kenya, Guinea got beaten 1-2 at their backyard by Tanzania with Gabon crushing Central African Republic (CAR) 2-0.

Other interesting results include Botswana suffering a humiliating 0-4 defeat at the hands of visiting Egypt, South Sudan narrowly losing 2-3 to South Africa, Mozambique edging Guinea-Bissau 2-0 while Eswatini narrowly lost 0-1 to Mali in an evenly balanced match.

South Africa’s Bafana Bafan narrowly beat South Sudan 3-2

See below the full results of Tuesday’s African Cup of Nations Qualifying matches played across the continent.

Zambia 3-2 Sierra Leone

Chad 0-2 Cote d’Ivoir

Cape Verde 2-0 Mauritania

Burkina Faso 3-1 Malawi

Benin 2-1 Libya

Zimbabwe 0-0 Cameroon

Namibia 1-2 Kenya

Liberia 0-3 Algeria

Guinea 1-2 Tanzania

Gabon 2-0 Central African Republic

Botswana 0-4 Egypt

South Sudan 2-3 South Africa

Rwanda 0-0 Nigeria

Mozambique 2-0 Guinea-Bissau

Eswatini 0-1 Mali

– CAJ News