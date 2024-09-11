Telecom Namibia upgrades response to disasters

from ALFRED SHILONGO in Windhoek, Namibia

Namibia Bureau

WINDHOEK, (CAJ News) – NAMIBIA is to provide an improved response to emergencies following the prime mobile operator investing in maritime safety and security.

Telecom Namibia has partnered Azerbaijan-headquartered Marintel JV to upgrade the Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS) infrastructure along the coastline of the Southern African country.

Coastal stations are to be equipped to receive and transmit alerts using various communication methods, including very high frequency (VHF) and medium frequency (MF) as well as high frequency (HF), thereby enhancing maritime communication capabilities.

The modernized GMDSS system is set to provide round-the-clock coverage, ensuring uninterrupted monitoring and response to distress calls and safety messages.

“This investment aligns with our commitment to providing reliable and cutting-edge communication solutions to the maritime industry,” said Stanley Shanapinda, Chief Executive Officer of Telecom Namibia.

He added, “By upgrading our GMDSS infrastructure, we are ensuring that our maritime safety systems remain at the forefront of technology.”

The investment is projected to improve Namibia’s compliance to international Maritime Safety Standards as well as also contribute to the overall wellbeing of the local population.

The Marintel TransOceana GMDSS software suite is described as specifically designed to manage Digital Selective Calling (DSC) safety messaging.

This technology is mostly used by commercial vessels to exchange critical safety information, including distress calls.

Marintel Group was founded in 2010.

In 2018, the company acquired the TransOceana GMDSS software suite, which has been utilized by Telecom Namibia for over a decade and requires an upgrade.

“Our products are deployed globally, and we offer continuous support to end-users, leveraging the expertise of our engineering team,” Leonid Khojayev, MarinTel Managing Director, assured.

– CAJ News