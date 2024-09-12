Africans to bring home Berlin Marathon accolades

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MALE and female African athletes are ready to unsettle the world at the Berlin Marathon in Germany, which takes place on 29th September.

Interestingly, the Berlin Marathon is not just about medals, but there is lucrative prize money for the winners, an incentive many athletics fans believe the African continent’s runners will emerge victorious.

Organisers of this year’s marathon event made sure both male and female athletes walk away with an equal amount of money, $33,900 for the first prize while $16,950 is for the runners-up.

What makes the Berlin Marathon different, but equally inspiring to many African distance runners is that there will be bonuses for those that break new records.

Both men and women will pocket additional $56,500 cash for breaking new records.

Already big names for African long distance runners are featuring prominently ahead of the marathon race.

Despite the absence of veteran male athletes Kenenisa Bekele from Ethiopian and archrival Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya, the long distance race remains a contest for Ethiopians and Kenyans, although new surprises always emerge.

Ethiopian male athletes will be led by hard running Tadese Takele, Hailemaryam Kiros and Bazezew Asmare while Kenya’s Ronald Korir, Cybrian Kotut, Kibiwott Kandie, Philimon Kipchumba and Samwel Mailu will vehemently refuse to be dominated by Ethiopians in this battle for the Berlin Marathon.

In the female category, Ethiopia will field a strong line up comprising Tigist Ketema, Genzebe Dibaba, Yebrugal Melese, Mestawot Fikir, Azmera Gebru, Sisay Gola, Ababel Yeshaneh and Fikrte Wereta while Kenya will be only represented by Rosemary Wanjiru.

In the absence of Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge and Ethiopia’s Kenenisa Bekele………………

Forget other world athletes from America, China, Britain, Japan, or whatever, the real race will be from Africans when it comes to Marathon.

See below the overall Berlin Marathon winner prizes.

Berlin Marathon Prize Money

Open Division (Men/Women)

1st $22,600

2nd $11,300

3rd $8,475

4th $6,780

5th $5,650

6th $4,238

7th $2,825

8th $2,260

9th $1,695

10th $1,130

– CAJ News