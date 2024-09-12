Ethiopia suffers most cyber threats globally

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – ETHIOPIA ranks as the country most attacked globally, as cyber security threats escalate across Africa.

This is according to the Threat Index for August 2024, released by Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd., a leading cyber security platform provider.

Ethiopia, East Africa’s largest economy, holds the global position with a Normalized Risk Index of 100, reflecting the heightened cyber threat landscape in the region.

Angola and Kenya are also among the most vulnerable. Angola is ranked seventh globally with a Normalized Risk Index of 74,2. Kenya is ranked 10th with a Normalized Risk Index of 65,9.

Other African countries in the top 20 most targeted are Uganda ranked sixth at an index of 66,6.

Mauritius ranked 12th with an index of 63,8. Nigeria ranked 14th with an index of 61,9.

Mozambique ranked 15th at 61,4.

South Africa is at 67th. Rudi van Rooyen, Security Engineer at Check Point, underscored the urgent need for strengthened cyber security practices.

“These concerning figures highlight the importance for African organizations to shift towards a more strategic and anticipatory stance on cyber security.”

The official added, “Adopting advanced threat intelligence, implementing strong defence protocols, and having comprehensive incident response plans in place are critical actions to counter the growing cyber risks.”

As cyber threats become increasingly sophisticated and widespread, it’s essential for organizations throughout Africa to intensify their cyber security efforts.”

The index revealed that ransomware remains a dominant force, with RansomHub sustaining its position as the top ransomware group.

– CAJ News