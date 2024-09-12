From terror hotpost to floods epicentre

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – THE worst floods in decades have submerged more than half the Nigerian city of Maiduguri, which by coincidence is worst impacted by Islamist insurgency.

Maiduguri, over 840 kilometres from the capital Abuja, is the state capital of Borno, in the northeast.

Over 30 deaths have been reported.

The town has an estimated population of 870 000 people.

The Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) has lamented the unfolding humanitarian crisis.

This week, the overflow of the Alau Dam, approximately 15km southwest of Maiduguri, flooded the town.

Over 239 000 people have been affected and at least 50 000 people have been displaced across Fori, Galtimari, Gwange and Bulabulin areas.

Structures including a hospital and a zoo have been destroyed.

Volunteers are battling to assist victims.

The Red Cross has appealed for additional support from the public, private sector and international community.

“The scale of this disaster necessitates a comprehensive response to ensure that all affected individuals receive the assistance they require,” said President of the NRCS, Prince Oluyemisi Adeaga.

Reports suggested an unspecified number of prisoners had escaped Medium Security Custodial Centre.

Officials could neither confirm nor deny this.

“We will continue to provide updates, and would like to assure the public that the Nigerian Correctional Service is committed to maintaining order and ensuring public safety during this challenging time,” said Umar Abubakar Assistant Controller of Corrections and Public Relations Officer.

These flash floods are occurring against a backdrop of nationwide floods in Nigeria, which have so far claimed more than 200 lives and affected more than 800 000 people across 29 of 36 states.

Floods have damaged tens of thousands of hectares of farmland ahead of the harvest season, amid record spikes in food and fuel inflation.

More than 32 million people in the West African country are facing severe food insecurity, according to the March 2024 Cadre Harmonisé food security and nutrition assessment.

Nigeria has an estimated population of 233 million, the largest in the continent.

An aide of President Bola Tinubu said the leader “expressed concern” at the situation in Borno.

“The President remains committed to mobilising federal resources to support the state during this difficult time,” said Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

The government recently approved the sum of N3 billion for each state to tackle natural disasters.

Borno has arguably the worst humanitarian crisis after an outbreak of Islamist insurgency 15 years ago. An estimated 350 000 civilians have been killed and over 2 million displaced.

– CAJ News