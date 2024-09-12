Nigeria to host top AI training summit

from OKORO CHINEDU in Lagos, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

LAGOS – NIGERIA is to host what is lauded as Africa’s biggest artificial intelligence (AI) training summit in November.

Brave Achievers, a United States-based non-profit organisation pledging to empower underprivileged individuals in that country and Africa, is planning the summit under the aegis of Re-Invent X.

The AI training summit is set to take place at Civic Centre in Lago from November 20-22.

Organisers say this is a bold move to catalyze Nigeria’s Generative AI tech revolution.

The summit will bring together tech enthusiasts, professionals, and industry leaders for an intensive three-day program focused on Generative AI training, machine learning, and AI business models.

“This summit is not just an event; it’s a launchpad for Nigeria’s tech future,” said Pamela Olomola, Founder and Chief Experience Officer at Brave Achievers.

“We’re tackling head-on the challenges of underrepresentation, age bias, and the skills gap that have held our tech industry back.”

Olomola said Re-Invent X was about equipping Nigerians with the AI skills necessary to drive social and economic progress.

The summit also offers a 24-hour hackathon with a ₦3 million (US$1 800) prize, an AI startup pitch competition judged by venture capitalists, and a job fair featuring top Nigerian and multinational tech companies.

– CAJ News