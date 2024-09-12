Renewable energy to power DRC, South Sudan telecoms

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – CLEAR Blue Technologies has entered into an agreement to provide 100-percent renewable energy solutions for rural telecommunications sites in South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The partnership with Cross Boundary Energy is poised to ensure market-leading 99,97 percent uptime for Clear Blue’s telecom partners, enabling wireless connectivity for underserved communities.

Modular and decentralized energy systems from Clear Blue Technologies will drive the expansion of critical telecom infrastructure in both nations.

Rik Wuts, Head of Telecom Solutions at Cross Boundary Energy has partnered iS AT Africa for the project.

Miriam Tuerk, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Clear Blue Technologies, said the company’s mission was to provide stable, scalable renewable energy solutions in areas that lack connectivity.

Thus, Clear Blue was fully aligned to this project in the two countries.

“Both iSAT and Cross Boundary Energy are key partners in enabling the rollout of smart energy technology to benefit these communities,” Tuerk said.

Cross Boundary Energy currently delivers a portfolio of over $470 million of renewable energy and storage assets for clients.

– CAJ News