Afghan, Red Cross partner for African livelihoods

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and Agency Coordinating Body for Afghan Relief and Development (ACBAR) have signed an agreement to contribute to Africa’s sustainable development.

This aims for the improvement of local people’s livelihood and strengthening their resilience to different challenges.

“Today is an important moment for the International Committee of the Red Cross here in Beijing, as we formalize our longstanding cooperation with the Alliance of Chinese Business in Africa for Social Responsibilities and sign a memorandum of understanding,” said Balthasar Staehelin, the Personal Envoy of the ICRC president to China.

He is also Head of ICRC Regional Delegation for East Asia.

Staehelin said they would deepen their ties, learn from each other and strive together to improve the livelihood of populations in Africa.

ICRC shares its expertise in fragile and complex contexts.

“ACBASR, with its multitude of businesses, is able to offer perspectives and support to the ICRC, to see how we can improve the livelihood of African populations,” Staehelin said.

