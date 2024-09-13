Cameroon data centre receives historic global certification

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – ST Digital Group reports it is the first data centre in Central Africa to achieve high certifications internationally.

It has achieved DC OIX-2 and IX OIX-1 certification, in the United States, demonstrating an ability to meet the highest physical and operational standards.

The company’s DLA01 data centre is located in Douala, Cameroon.

The first carrier neutral and tier 3 built facility in Central Africa, it is home to the Douala Internet Exchange (Douala-IX), an open and neutral peering point.

Douala-IX, which is also an IXP OIX-1 Certified IX, aims to enhance regional Internet connectivity, performance, and cooperation by leveraging its strategic geographical location and its unique access to international and regional fibre optic cable systems.

“We are happy to welcome ST Digital, the first Africa-based data center and Internet Exchange locations to be double certified with both DC OIX-2 and IXP OIX-1 standards,” commented Chris Grundemann, Chairman of the OIX Association.

“With ten years of experience shaping and guiding the industry with best practices for data center management and interconnection, we are thrilled to see the rest of the world, including companies in Africa, embrace the standards that our committees and industry peers create,” Grundemann said.

Carine Djomo, ST General Manager, said “We’re excited to be the first central Africa data center operator to achieve both DC OIX-2 and IXP OIX-1 certification.”

Djomo added, “This certification is a testament to our commitment to deliver fast, stable and cost-effective data to our customers.”

Organized and operated by volunteers from the internet, OIX is dedicated to increasing the reliability, resiliency and competitiveness of massive-scale interconnection for all.

With the help of broad participation of interconnect and data centre professionals, the association has successfully developed internet exchange and data centre consensus-based community standards globally since its establishment in 2014.

ST Digital is present in Benin, Cameroon, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon and Ivory Coast.

– CAJ News