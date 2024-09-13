Nairobi again a war zone in latest Kenya crisis

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – THE streets of Nairobi are yet again a battlefield between protesters and law enforcement agents.

This time, it is market traders that are against their relocation from a popular local market to another in the capital city, by the county (provincial) government.

The standoff continued into the dawn leading to Thursday when police arrived earlier to block entry points at Wakulima market along the iconic Haile Sellasie avenue.

Traders retaliated by blocking roads and lighting tyres against what they believed was invasion and a ploy to force them to the Kangundo market, which is further from the central business district (CBD).

Authorities say the move is part of efforts to decongest the CBD. The old market reportedly has some 3 600 traders, three times its capacity. Traders argue the other market is not as strategic for businesses.

The situation escalated later in the day when police had to resort to teargas and water cannons to disperse the traders.

There were reports that live ammunition was used.

Violence escalated with some nearby stores being set alight by unknown people.

These have been the hallmark of the strikes in Kenya during recent months when citizens protest against the government of President William Ruto.

Traders demonstrating against the relocation from the popular fruit and vegetable market are mostly women.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua revealed in a post that traders had contacted him so he could defend them against the administration of Governor Johnson Sakaja.

Gachagua had reminded the governor that during the campaign period to the 2022 elections, government officials had assured traders they would not be disrupted.

“My younger brother, (Sakaja), traders from Wakulima Market, Nairobi County, have called me and reminded me of the undertaking you and I jointly gave them in July 2022 as I campaigned for you in Muthurwa,” Gachagua said.

He said his government gave a commitment that the new administration would never disrupt their lives or undermine their economic activities.

The governor is quoted as responding, “My elder brother (Gachagua), you have my number.”

The county government argued the move to relocate some traders was driven by key issues including law and order, health hazard management and waste management.

It reported that some of its staff were injured and fire engines pelted with stones.

“As we proceed with this relocation, we condemn today’s demonstrations, which were politically motivated by opportunists,” said Godfrey Akumali, Acting County Secretary.

He reiterated, “Report of an initial investigation suggests political interference.”

It suggests he believes Gachagua should have addressed the matter with him privately, than going public.

If traders eventually do not move to Kangundo, the market, which has a capacity to host over 5 000 traders, risks becoming a white elephant.

Kenya has been beset by strikes lately.

However, this week, employees of the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) affiliated with the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) called off the strike action and related protests following an agreement between aviation workers’ union and government authorities, allowing normal flight operations to resume countrywide.

They initially condemned the proposed government lease deal with Indian company Adani Airport Holdings for the management of the main Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

– CAJ News