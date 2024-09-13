PLP to partner Kenya on digital economy blueprint

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – KENYA and the Power Learner Project (PLP) Africa are exploring ways to drive the country’s digitisation agenda.

John Tanui, the Principal Secretary at the Ministry of ICT and the Digital Economy in Kenya hosted a delegation from the tech education initiative, in the capital Nairobi.

PLP has equipped over 10 000 youth in the continent with essential digital skills in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Science, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security and Blockchain technologies.

The organisation aims to train 15 000 by the end of 2024, with more than 60 percent securing internships and freelancing opportunities already.

“We’re excited to collaborate on creating and enhancing job placements for youth in the digital economy,” Tanui said after the meeting.

Nairobi-based PLP stated after the event that they explored a partnership move to empower the country’s digital future.

This aligns with Kenya’s positioning as the “Silicon Savannah” of Africa.

“We discussed how PLP’s work aligns with the government’s digitization agenda, outlined in the Kenyan Digital Economy Blueprint 2022-2032,” it stated.

By focusing on tech talent development, job creation, innovation, and ICT for export, this collaboration is crucial for achieving the ambitious goals of the PLP #1MillionDevs4Africa initiative, which seeks to bridge the digital divide.

“Through this collaboration, PLP and the Kenyan government aim to scale up digital skills training, create sustainable jobs, and drive innovation, stimulating Kenya’s economic growth.”

PLP believes collaboration with the Kenyan government envisions an inclusive and dynamic digital economy approach that prioritises the East African country’s most vibrant populations, its youth and women, as the drivers of the country’s economic transformation.

