SA’s Betway Premiership kicks off

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE inaugural Betway Premiership kicks off this weekend and foreign nationals will be in the spotlight, given the history of the expatriates setting Africa’s most lucrative league alight.

AmaZulu boasts five foreign players, including left back Riaan Hanamub, Boniface Haba (right winger), Zambian Augustine Mulenga (right winger), Guinean Etiosa Ighodaro (centre-forward), Nigerian Junior Dion (centre-forward).

Cape Town City is home to three foreign players comprising Darwin González from Venezuela, Namibian Prins Tjiueza and Ivorian Amadou Soukouna.

Chippa United is home to six foreign based players including Nigeria national goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, Lesotho centre-back Thabo Makhele, Tanzanian left back Gadiel Kamagi and compatriot midfielder Baraka Majogoro, Malian central midfielder Aboubacar Bemba Sangare and Cameroonian forward Bienvenu Eva Nga.

Namibia and Orlando Pirates left winger Deon Hotto

Lamontville Golden Arrows has six internationals comprising Ugandan goalkeeper Ismail Watenga, Namibian goalkeeper, Edward Maova, Zambian centre back John Mwengani and compatriot centre-forward Moyela Libamba, Zimbabwean centre-forward Knox Mutizwa and Ivorian forward Gbagbo Junior Magbi.

Kaizer Chiefs is home to Rwandan goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari, Botswana centre-back Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Mozambican defender Edmilson Dove, Angolan centre-back Inácio Miguel, Venezuelan midfielder Edson Castillo, Uruguayan right winger Gastón Sirino and Congolese centre-forward Christian Saile respectively.

Newly promoted Magesi FC has four foreign players including Zimbabwean goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze and his fellow countryman Edmore Chirambadare, Malawian left-back Limbikani Mzava and Ghanaian defensive midfielder Samuel Darpoh.

Mozambican and Kaizer Chief left back, Edmilson Dove

Defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns has six foreign players including Ugandan goalkeeper Denis Onyango, Zimbabwean left back Divine Lunga, Chilean attacking midfielder Marcelo Allende, Ethiopian left winger Abubeker Nasir and the duo of Brazilian striker Lucas Ribeiro and his countryman forward Arthur Sales.

Returnees Marumo Gallants has Namibian left winger Rewaldo Prins and Ivorian right winger Cheick Bamba Soumaro.

MTN and Nedbank Cup champions Orlando Pirates are home to Nigerian centre-back Olisa Ndah, Congolese attacking midfielder Karim Kimvuidi, Namibian left winger Deon Hotto and Angolan right winger Gilberto respectively.

Polokwane City has four international players including Equatoguinean goalkeeper Manuel Sapunga, Kenyan goalkeeper Brian Bwire, Mozambican defensive midfielder Manuel Kambala and Zimbabwean centre forward Douglas Mapfumo.

Mamelodi Sundowns and Ethiopian left winger Abubeker Nasir

Richards Bay has Kenyan goalkeeper Ian Otieno, Ugandan goalkeeper Jamal Salim, Eswatini forward Justice Figuareido, Lesotho forward Katleho Makateng and Malawian international Khuda Muyaba.

Royal AM has Cameroonian goalkeeper Hugo Nyamé, Ghanaian left winger Godfred Nyarko and Lesotho centre forward Sera Motebang.

Limpopo based Sekhukhune United is home to Ivorian goalkeeper Badra Ali Sangaré, Namibian goalkeeper Lloyd Kazapua, Congolese centre-back Trésor Tshibwabwa, Portuguese centre-back Daniel Cardoso, Basotho right winger Teboho Letsema, Nigerian centre forward Chibuike Ohizu and Congolese forward Andy Boyeli.

SuperSport United and Zimbabwe international left winger, Terrence Dzvukamanja

Stellenbosch FC boasts the Ivorian duo of Olivier Touré and Anicet Oura, Kenyan centre back Brian Onyango, Nigerian midfielder Ibraheem Jabaar and New Zealander attacking midfielder Andre de Jong.

SuperSport United has the Zimbabwean duo of goalkeeper Washington Arubi and centre forward countryman Terrence Dzvukamanja, Nigerian centre-back Ime Okon, Ghanaian midfielder Keanin Ayer Boya and Zambian attacker Gamphani Lungu respectively.

Serbian and TS Galaxy forward Samir Nurkovic

TS Galaxy has four foreign players comprising Ivorian goalkeeper Ira Tapé, Liberian striker Jegbay Morris Konneh, Liberian centre-forward Emmanuel Seih and Serbian centre-forward Samir Nurkovic.

– CAJ News