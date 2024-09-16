Crime plagues Table Mountain park

by DION HENRICK

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – AUTHORITIES are concerned at the levels of crime plaguing Table Mountain National Park (TMNP), one of South Africa’s most sought-after destinations for tourists.

During 2023 and 2024, several incidents, including muggings on popular hiking trails, break-ins and theft from vehicles in parking areas have been rampant.

Given the mountain’s critical importance to the local and national economy, there is an urgent need to prioritise and increase safety and security efforts, especially as the summer tourist season approaches.

“While some measures have been implemented, including increased patrols and the installation of security cameras in certain areas, there is a pressing need for more to be done,” said Stuart McConnachie, Ultra-trail Cape Town race director.

“These efforts need to be visible and sustained. We call on the City of Cape Town and SANParks to better communicate existing safety plans and future initiatives to reassure the public and potential visitors,” he added.

The race brings an estimated R50 million to the local economy.

South African National Parks generates an estimated income of R300 million annually from TMNP, making it a significant contributor to the local economy.

SANParks announced in August that it aimed to recruit more than 20 extra rangers for deployment on the mountain to curb crime.

Friends of Table Mountain earlier this year handed over a petition to the government to make TMNP safer.

It says although SANParks’ recent efforts are a step in the right direction, more needs to be done.

“We would like to see a comprehensive needs analysis for SANParks resources in TMNP and then see those resource requirements being met by skilled, motivated, and visible rangers,” said Andy Davies, chairperson of Friends of Table Mountain.

SANParks Numerous international sporting events generate much of this revenue, including trail running, mountain biking, and paragliding.

These events attract thousands of participants and spectators from around the globe, generating substantial income for local businesses, hotels, and restaurants.

– CAJ News