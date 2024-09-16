MTN confirms iPhone 16 pre-orders

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – CUSTOMERS can now pre-order the iPhone 16 series at MTN.

It is one of the most eagerly-awaited gadgets in global markets.

MTN will offer the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.

Customers have been able to pre-order lineup from last Friday, with availability on Friday this week.

The iPhone 16 series features the all-new A18 chip, Camera Control, upgrades to the advanced camera system, the Action button to quickly access useful features, and a big boost in battery life.

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, powered by the A18 Pro chip with industry-leading CPU performance, featuring larger display sizes, Camera Control, innovative pro camera features and a huge leap in battery life.

– CAJ News