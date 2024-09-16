Pretoria derby headlines new Betway Premiership

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – A BLOCKBUSTER derby between Pretoria rivals, Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United, is an exhilarating reminder of the return of South Africa’s top tier league.

Now known as the Betway Premiership, it kicked off this past weekend but the encounter between the two sides from the capital city was off the fixtures list due to Sundowns’ participation in the continental Champions League.

The Tuesday evening duel with SuperSport at Loftus Versfeld kicks of a campaign by Downs to win a record-equaling eighth title in a row.

The record-winning Brazilians will be eager to prove their critics, and a section of their fans, wrong amid qualms they have regressed since they reshuffled their technical team off-season.

Award-winning coach, Rhulani Mokwena, was surprisingly sacked, making way for his former assistant, Manqoba Mngqithi.

Criticism mounted after the league kings crashed out at the semifinal stage of the MTN8 earlier this month.

SuperSport United are on the other hand not bothered by the tension at their rivals’ camp and are only hopeful of a better season after finishing the last one seventh, a hefty 29 points behind the champions.

Another Wednesday evening derby will be in Limpopo where the ambitious Sekhukhune United will welcome debutantes, Magesi, at Peter Mokaba.

Cup kings, Orlando Pirates, open their league account on the same evening against perennial relegation fighters, Chippa United.

Pirates have in recent seasons been the ceaseless threat to Sundowns’ unprecedented dominance.

Spanish coach, Jose Riviero, has delivered four trophies in his two seasons at the Soweto outfit and The Bucs will again enter this campaign keen for the league title.

Another Soweto side, Kaizer Chiefs, has suffered heartache in the past decade but will be buoyed by defeating Marumo Gallants away in the Free State this past Saturday.

A new-look Chiefs side suffered an early scare, conceding inside ten minutes, at the sold-out venue. They eventually won 2-1 and now lead the 16-team standings.

The AmaKhosi have tasked Nasreddine Nabi, the Tunisian coach, to revive the club’s fortunes.

Elsewhere, at the Old Peter Mokaba, Polokwane City also came from behind to secure a 2-1 home win against AmaZulu.

Royal AM and Cape Town City finished one-all at Harry Gwala.

In Sunday’s only fixture, Richards Bay made home advantage count with a 1-0 victory over TS Galaxy, at King Zwelithini.

See weekend full results below:

Sunday, 15th SEPTEMBER 2024

Richards Bay 1- 0 TS Galaxy

Saturday, 14th SEPTEMBER 2024

Polokwane City 2-1 AmaZulu FC

Marumo Gallants FC 1-2 Kaizer Chiefs

Royal AM 1- 1 Cape Town City FC

– CAJ News