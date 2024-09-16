Zambia Chief Justice recovering after treatment in SA

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia Bureau

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – ZAMBIA’S Chief Justice has returned to the country following medical evacuation to South Africa.

Justice Mumba Malila (60) has undergone treatment following a road traffic accident that occurred on the evening of August 30.

Thabo Kawana, Permanent Secretary: Ministry Of Information and Media, said the head of the country’s judiciary had made substantial progress in his recovery and now returned home, where he continues to recuperate.

“His health is steadily improving, and he is in high spirits as he undergoes his recovery process,” Kawana said.

He said the government expressed gratitude to the medical teams in both Zambia and South Africa for their professionalism and dedication, which ensured that the Chief Justice received the best possible care throughout his treatment.

Additionally, Kawana said, the government extended appreciation to the public for their support, prayers and well-wishes during the period.

“The outpouring of solidarity has been deeply felt and is a testament to the unity and compassion of our nation,” he added.

– CAJ News