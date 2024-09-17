Global tech firms to sponsor Africa skills tourney

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – ZAMBIA has secured partnerships with global technology companies for the hosting of the WorldSkills Africa (WSA) 2025.

The Zambian Embassy in Paris as well as the Ministry of Science and Technology confirmed the sponsorships by companies such as Autodesk, Festo, Lincoln, Samsung, Shining 3D and Vicom Group.

This follows Minister Felix Mutati leading a delegation to the Eurexpo Lyon WorldSkills Competition, which ended on Sunday in France.

The Southern African country will host the WSA in Livingstone in April.

Naomi Mweemba, First Secretary Press at the Embassy of Zambia in France, pledged their support for various aspects of the competition.

She said Vicom Group Chief Executive Officer, Cathy Wang, expressed her organisation’s commitment by providing equipment and training, both online and in-person.

The company revealed plans to co-establish a training centre in Zambia.

Shining 3D has also committed to sponsoring a mechanical engineering skill competition during the event in Zambia.

Festo expressed its readiness to participate as an observer.

Mweemba quoted Festo Executive Vice President for Global Education, Dr Nadar Imani, as expressing the company’s willingness to invest in Zambia.

This is in areas such as mechatronics, water technology, and household electrician by providing blended skills training for 12 months.

“Dr Imani highlighted the critical role that these skills play to create excellence in technical and vocational education and training, which has the most impact on social economic development as it addresses job and wealth creation,” said Mweemba.

WSA focuses on developing and improving vocational skills standards and competitions across the African continent.

– CAJ News