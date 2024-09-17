Kenya assures of readiness to host Afcon 2027

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – PRESIDENT William Ruto has pledged Kenya’s readiness to co-host the 2027 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

It will be the 36th edition of the continent’s prime football tournament and the first to be hosted by three countries, with Tanzania and Uganda.

That will be the first edition to be held in East Africa in over four decades, with Ethiopia the last to host the tournament in 1976.

Ruto’s assurance of Kenya’s readiness is significant in that his country was scheduled to host the AFCON in 1996 but because of inadequate preparation, CAF stripped it of that right and accorded it to South Africa.

South Africa, then, were the new kids in the block after its international embargo was lifted.

On the field, they staged a splendid tournament that they eventually won on debut but Kenya’s losing the rights to host the tournament and then defending champions, Nigeria, boycotting the competition, dampened the mood.

Ruto has assured the Confederation of Africa Football President, Patrice Motsepe, Kenya is ready this time.

The president said preparations of three stadia – renovation of Kasarani and Nyayo and construction of the brand new Talanta Sports City Stadium – were progressing well.

“We commit that Kasarani and Nyayo will be ready by the end of this year for African Nations Championships 2025, while Talanta Sports City Stadium will be completed by December 2025 for AFCON 2027.”

African Nations Championships are the precursor to AFCON and are played by footballers based in the continent.

