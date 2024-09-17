OneTap Loyalty technology launches new UK-based company

by DION HENRICK in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – ONETAP Loyalty, a payment and loyalty solution originally developed by Elevate Loyalty in Australia, is making its mark on the global stage.

Industry leaders Brian Dunne (United Kingdom-based) and Debbie Ghillino (South Africa) have invested in the technology, launching OneTap Group in the UK.

Officials said this groundbreaking solution turned any payment card into a loyalty card, streamlining payments and rewards in one tap.

By partnering with Fidel API and Lexer, OneTap Group is set to transform the way retailers engage with customers worldwide, offering seamless integration and real-time data insights.

Ghillino, Chief Executive Officer of The Incentive Company in South Africa, is enthusiastic about the opportunity.

“We are blown away by the brilliant proposition that OneTap Loyalty and are excited to be part of this very clever loyalty solution on a global scale,” Ghillino said.

Dunne concurred.

“It’s not often that a technology solution in a single country is taken up by other parties and invested in,” he said.

“With OneTap Loyalty technology, we are the first to market with a truly global offer and the new company gives a grounding for serious growth which is tremendously exciting.”

Officials believe with the recent exodus of Bink in the UK, where it had a similar proposition, there is now a gap in the market for this business solution.

Initially developed by Elevate Loyalty based in Australia, specialists in loyalty programmes, global rewards and digital payment technology, the solution revolutionises retail loyalty programmes by seamlessly integrating them with consumer payment cards.

Carly Neubauer, Managing Director of OneTap Group and Elevate Loyalty, said “One of the best things about launching in Australia was the solid foundation to develop our solution, we are now taking it to take to a global market with an offering that clients can trust.”

– CAJ News