Sudanese refugees in Chad endure food cuts

from RAJI BASHIR in Khartoum, Sudan

Sudan Bureau

KHARTOUM, (CAJ News) – THERE is alarm over cuts to food rations for Sudanese refugees in eastern Chad.

Chad has received over 500 000 refugees since the outbreak of the war in Sudan in April 2023.

Since February this year, a primary humanitarian agency responsible for food aid has progressively reduced the rations, as it battles funding challenges.

Uncertainty about future funding has led to significant supply disruptions and delays, according to the agency.

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF or Doctors without Borders) is concerned.

“We are paying close attention to these recurrent shortages in food distributions,” said Danielle Borges, Emergency Coordinator for MSF in East Chad.

“It would be devastating if the gaps in this humanitarian response were creating an additional food crisis in these camps.”

Borges noted decreasing food portions could lead to rising malnutrition, particularly among children.

The official lamented that in Aboutengue camp, MSF is treating hundreds of children each month for moderate and severe acute malnutrition.

Borges warned, “We’re concerned this situation could worsen if the food shortages continue.”

Sudan plunged into war after a fallout between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

