Flood-hit African nations grapple with hunger

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – THE World Food Programme (WFP) is ramping up its response in flood-hit Central and West Africa as the regions grapple with record levels of acute hunger.

Torrential rains have unleashed catastrophic floods, affecting over 4 million people in 14 countries.

The spike in humanitarian needs comes amid a regional hunger crisis already affecting 55 million people. This is four times more people than five years ago.

“Fourteen countries are seeing rising floodwaters, thousands of homes crumbling, large swathes of farmland destroyed, as hunger looms large,” said Margot Van der Velden, WFP’s Regional Director for West Africa.

“A regional crisis of this nature needs a regional response to urgently save lives and safeguard the livelihoods of flood-hit groups. WFP is working with national governments in the region to ensure affected people can get back on their feet.”

WFP reports that with farming and livestock activities disrupted, the floods are likely to worsen the region’s already dire food security situation, exacerbating the vulnerability of flood-hit communities.

WFP is also collaborating with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) to implement the African Integrated Climate Risk Management Programme (AICRM) project in some Sahelian countries.

This project helps build the resilience of farmers and communities by improving and expanding microinsurance opportunities for farmers to help compensate for the impact climate-related shocks when they strike.

WFP urgently requires US$16 million to continue providing emergency food and nutrition assistance to flood-affected families across the region, alongside support to capacity building efforts for national governments.

– CAJ News