by DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – MTN South Africa and ZTE Corporation have announced Africa’s first 5G ultra-range maritime offshore coverage, at Mossel Bay, Western Cape.

This initiative promises to revolutionise maritime connectivity, enhance tourism and significantly boost the economic prospects of local fishermen.

Officials believe the deployment of ultra-range 5G network in Mossel Bay will enable high-speed, reliable internet access in previously hard-to-reach maritime areas, bringing unprecedented connectivity to the region’s waters.

This achievement marks a new era in maritime communication, delivering more than 210Mbps throughput at 22km from the shore.

MTN South Africa Chief Executive Officer, Charles Molapisi, said by launching the 5G maritime network, MTN was setting a new benchmark in connectivity.

“This innovation not only strengthens our position as a leader in digital transformation but also opens up new horizons for economic growth and technological advancement across the continent,” he said.

ZTE South Africa CEO, Luca Shen, said the collaboration with MTN represented a significant step forward in maritime technology.

The executive said ZTE was dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions that addressed the unique needs of different regions.

“With our 5G Ultra Maritime Coverage, we are setting a new standard for connectivity and enabling Africa to harness the full potential of its maritime resources,” Shen said.

The deployment will support innovative applications such as real-time vessel tracking, advanced navigation systems and remote monitoring, contributing to safer and more efficient maritime operations.

Local fishermen will benefit from improved access to weather forecasts, market prices, and communication tools.

MTN’s 5G network covers 44 percent of South African population, a steady increase by 19 percent from last year’s 25 percent coverage.

MTN’s focus is to deploy more 5G, adding to the 900 sites deployed in 2024.

– CAJ News