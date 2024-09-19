Lesotho military allegedly tortured, killed civilians

from TSOANELO MOKHAHLANE in Maseru, Lesotho

Lesotho Bureau

MASERU, (CAJ News) – LESOTHO soldiers have allegedly killed two people and tortured at least four others during a crackdown on illegal firearms from gang members.

This is during Operation Hard Fist that the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) launched earlier this year.

“These events are part of a series of serious allegations about the conduct of soldiers of the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF),” said Khanyo Farise, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for East and Southern Africa.

The activist said Lesotho authorities must urgently investigate all cases of torture and unlawful killings by the military, bring all those responsible to justice in fair trials and provide adequate compensation to victims and their families.

“The Prime Minister of Lesotho (Sam Matekane) must publicly condemn the cases of torture, arbitrary detention and unlawful killings by the military and reaffirm his commitment to ending alleged abuses by the military.”

Between August 13 and 16, it is alleged soldiers arbitrarily arrested and tortured four men from the town of Leribe, at the Mokotakoti military base and Ratjomose barracks.

On September 5, the victims wrote to the Attorney General, the Minister of Defence and the LDF commander, demanding 10 million maloti (€512 000) in compensation for the abuses.

On September 12, a video emerged online showing soldiers whipping men.

On the same day, soldiers reportedly killed two herders in custody and assaulted local chief Lesaoana Masupha of Khokhoba, whose condition remains critical.

The actions follow multiple allegations that LDF soldiers tortured at least 11 people in April and July 2024.

– CAJ News