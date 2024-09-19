Mobile payments firm, tpay, announces rebrand

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE payment gateway across the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META), tpay, has announced a significant rebranding initiative.

The company states that this reflects incredible growth it had experienced since its journey began in 2014.

With a decade of experience and a presence in over 30 countries across three continents, tpay said it was redefining its brand to cement its position as the payment connector.

This is driven by a vision of unifying the META region through network reach, strategic merchant alliances and transaction excellence.

“This re-branding is not merely a visual update,” the company stated.

“It signifies a strategic repositioning of tpay as a leading force in mobile payments across the META region.”

The company believes this embodies a commitment to simplifying digital transactions and fostering economic growth through innovative, secure and compliant payment solutions.

Central to this transformation is our focus on seamless transaction processing, ensuring efficient and timely payments for all transactions.

“The new brand identity highlights our dedication to transparency with clear revenue-sharing models and comprehensive reporting tools, empowering partners to grow their businesses with confidence.”

The new brand highlights a role as a “payment connector”, focused on processing millions of micro-payments across the META region and bringing the unconnected into digital life, tpay stated.

“This rebrand marks a strengthened market presence, poised for continued growth and success.”

– CAJ News