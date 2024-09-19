Mpox outbreak could be worse than reported

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

DRC Bureau

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – NO less than 723 people have died this year in Africa from an ongoing outbreak of mpox.

Some 14 countries are enduring the outbreak, with 25 500 suspected and confirmed cases of the virus.

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) remains the epicentre.

The World Health Organisation pointed out the figures should be interpreted with caution, as suspected mpox cases were recorded according to varying national case definitions.

It noted in some countries, suspected cases that undergo testing were not removed from the count, regardless of whether the test result is positive or negative.

“Moreover, not all countries have robust surveillance systems for mpox, meaning reported case counts are likely underestimate the extent of community transmission,” the agency stated.

Some 14 countries have confirmed outbreaks of mpox.

DRC accounts for 90 percent of the cases in the continent.

WHO reports that over the past week, significant strides have been made in the mpox response across the African region.

The agency stated that key gaps in coordination were addressed to ensure a more streamlined response, including enhanced communication, partnerships and logistical support.

“These efforts reflect a coordinated regional approach to tackling the ongoing mpox outbreak and reinforcing public health measures,” WHO stated.

– CAJ News