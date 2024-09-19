Proxim, Nisi Gratia partner for wireless solutions in Southern Africa

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – PROXIM Wireless, the wireless broadband and WI-FI solutions company, has announced a distribution partnership for Southern Africa with Nisi Gratia, a value-added wireless distributor focusing on high-end industrial solutions.

The partnership aims to tap into the growing opportunities in the outdoor wireless market by combining Nisi Gratia’s regional expertise in the region with the rugged outdoor Proxim Wireless portfolio of point-to-point and point-to-multipoint products.

Simon Snowdon, Europe, Middle East and Africa Sales Director for Proxim Wireless, said the agreement with Nisi Gratia was a positive development for the former’s existing partners and new partners looking to improve their customer solutions in the region.

“The outdoor wireless market is growing rapidly and with the introduction of the Proxim product line which includes the new high-capacity Stratum series, Nisi Gratia now have the tools to enable new growth in this market,” Snowdon said.

Nisi Gratia reports it is known for a proactive approach in the Southern African market and focuses on delivering high-quality wireless solutions across multiple market segments.

Jean Schroder, Chief Executive Officer at Nisi Gratia, expressed delight at adding Proxim’s range of products to their current portfolio.

“Proxim has been recognized as a wireless leader for the last 40 years and with the introduction of their innovative next generation Stratum series, we can now offer great value and functionality for our customer solutions,” Schroder said.

– CAJ News