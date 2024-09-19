Suicide Awareness Month – Unpacking the Complex Digital Landscape

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – AS we observe Suicide Awareness Month this September, the relentless pressures of the digital world, from comparison culture to cyberbullying, contribute significantly to rising rates of anxiety, depression, and, tragically, youth suicide.

It’s time to confront these complexities head-on, offering a deeper understanding and proactive solutions to support our youth.

Understanding the emotional landscape of today’s teens requires acknowledging the layered, often contradictory, experience of living in an interconnected world.

According to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), 71% of young people aged 15 to 24 are daily internet users, navigating a space where dopamine-fuelled interactions can quickly tip into stress, anxiety, and isolation. While the digital world offers unprecedented opportunities for connection and self-expression, it simultaneously exposes young minds to relentless comparison, cyberbullying, and validation pressures.

“Social media is a paradox,” explains Dean McCoubrey, founder of MySociaLife, a digital life skills and media literacy platform. “On one side, it’s a source of connection and creativity; on the other, it amplifies anxiety and low self-worth. What’s missing from most conversations is how nuanced this issue truly is. It’s not as simple as saying ‘social media is bad’. It’s about understanding the range of experiences young people go through online—both positive and negative.”

The Hidden Struggles of Digital Life

While much of the conversation about social media focuses on its surface-level effects—like screen time or content consumption—the deeper psychological impacts often go unnoticed. As teens engage with platforms designed to keep them hooked through constant feedback loops, the effects on their mental health are profound.

Social media’s design inherently triggers the brain’s reward system, with each “like” or comment triggering a dopamine release. This creates a cycle where teens may crave validation but are left feeling empty when online interactions fail to meet expectations. On the flip side, many teens turn to these platforms seeking comfort or support, yet may find themselves feeling even more isolated.

In South Africa, where suicide remains the second leading cause of death among young people aged 15 to 29, the digital world has added another layer to the crisis. The influence of online platforms on emotional well-being cannot be overstated, especially as many of the negative experiences—cyberbullying, exclusion, or pressure to perform—are happening away from the eyes of parents, teachers, and even peers.

“Teens aren’t just passive users of social media; they are deeply engaged with it, and that engagement can have both rewarding and harmful effects,” McCoubrey notes. “It’s crucial that we avoid sensationalising the issue. Instead, we need to better understand the subtleties of how this digital ecosystem influences their mental health—because those subtleties are where the real impact lies.”

A Balanced Understanding of Online Pressures

For many teens, these spaces provide vital outlets for creativity, self-expression, and even community. The problem arises when the pressure to “perform” socially becomes overwhelming, and the emotional downsides—like comparison, exclusion, and cyberbullying—take hold.

This tension is central to understanding how digital life can push young people toward anxiety, depression, or even suicidal thoughts. It’s not just about what they experience online, but how they process and respond to those experiences.

A More Nuanced Approach to Suicide Prevention

To truly address the impact of social media on youth mental health, it’s critical to take a balanced approach that acknowledges the inherent contradictions of digital life. For McCoubrey, the goal isn’t to demonise the internet or scare teens away from it but to provide them with the tools to thrive in a complex and ever-changing landscape.

“There’s a tendency to sensationalise these issues—to focus only on the negatives of social media,” McCoubrey explains. “But in doing so, we miss the point. The reality is that young people are living a huge part of their lives online, and we need to meet them where they are. It’s about teaching them to be critical thinkers, emotionally aware, and to understand both the risks and the opportunities of these platforms.”

As Suicide Awareness Month serves as a reminder of the ongoing youth mental health crisis, it also signals the need for a more thoughtful approach to digital well-being. Education must go beyond simplistic solutions like limiting screen time or blocking apps. As the digital world continues to evolve, so too must our approach to mental health education.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or experiencing suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) for support. Call 0800 567 567 or send an SMS to 31393 for free, confidential help.

NB: This article was published because of our media partnership with Journalism Web.

– CAJ News