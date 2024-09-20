Lenovo SA unveils commercial AI innovations

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – LENOVO South Africa has unveiled its latest artificial intelligence-enhanced commercial lineup as it transforms from a device maker into a solutions leader, powered by AI.

The company reports that its vision for AI is built on the pillars of transformation, innovation and citizenship.

Transformation signifies Lenovo’s evolution into a tech solutions leader, leveraging AI to drive this change.

Innovation is driven by customer and user insights, which are at the heart of Lenovo’s smarter technology and AI advancements.

Citizenship reflects Lenovo’s commitment to making AI and technology inclusive, equitable, accessible and sustainable.

Lenovo has announced the Aura edition, a premium series of AI-enhanced laptops developed through a multi-year collaboration with Intel.

This series includes the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13, designed for professionals and creative users.

Yugen Naidoo, General Manager, Lenovo Southern Africa, said “We are committed to empowering local businesses with the latest AI innovations.”

The official said by integrating AI into its solutions, Lenovo could help South African businesses unlock their full potential and drive meaningful transformation in the digital age.

Naidoo said by “democratizing” AI, they aimed to level the playing field, enabling small and medium enterprises to compete on a global scale.

“This commitment to inclusivity ensures that all businesses can benefit from smarter technology, fostering innovation and driving economic growth across South Africa.”

– CAJ News