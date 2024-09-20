Nissan South Africa releases new Navara range

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – NISSAN South Africa has launched two new double cab models of the Navara.

The new models will slot in below the existing range, offering exceptional value and all the performance, durability and driving comfort, the company stated on Wednesday.

“When the South African-built current-generation Navara was launched in 2021, it was praised for its clever combination of the convenience and load-carrying capabilities of a traditional workhorse pick up, and ride-quality of a modern sports utility vehicle,” said Maciej Klenkiewicz, Country Director for Nissan South Africa and Independent Markets Africa (IMA).

The new model will carry the Navara XE badge, and it will be available with the same engine as its counterparts but tuned to its mid-level performance. It will also be available with the choice of rear-wheel 4×2 or 4×4 drivetrains.

It comes in wqith a 2.5 litre turbodiesel engine.

In the Navara XE models, the engine is offered in Nissan’s Mid Output specification, with power of 120 kW at 3 600 rpm and torque of 403 Nm at 2 000 rpm.

“While our Navara Double Cab range with coil springs are tested for the severe road conditions that are found in rural areas and in our neighbouring countries, we have identified a need for a version with leaf springs that can also do duty in certain commercial applications,” Klenkiewicz said.

Nissan will manufacture the new Navara range for over 45 markets in Africa, including left-hand drive markets (mainly North and West Africa), at its manufacturing facility in Rosslyn, Gauteng.

The Nissan Rosslyn facility is one of the most modern of its kind thanks to an investment of R3 billion at the start of Navara production.

Nissan South Africa is the regional hub for Light Commercial Vehicles for Nissan.

Jordi Villa, President of Nissan Africa, said: “The introduction of the expanded Nissan Navara range in South Africa follows shortly after we celebrated the introduction of the South African-built Navara range in Egypt.”

By making the Navara available in left-hand drive markets in North Africa, Nissan officially covers the continent entirely.

“It is a proud moment for Nissan and for our Rosslyn manufacturing plant,” Villa added.

– CAJ News