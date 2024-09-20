Opinion: Turning industry obligations into value-added practical efforts to connect those most vulnerable in our society

by CHARLES MOLAPISI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – WHEN South Africans power up their devices for the day, they trust that they will be connected to their network and that access to digital tools will help speed them through their busy day.

Very few will know that statutory Universal Service Obligations (USOs) are placed on South African telecom operators by the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) to ensure that telecommunications services can be accessible to all, regardless of location or economic status.

Each telecom provider is tasked with specific USO obligations, in MTNs case the obligations are to connect schools for children with special educational needs. These tasks, integral to their licenses to do business and were introduced as essential requirements during the nation’s transition to democracy in 1994, to ensure all South Africans could access telecommunications services.

Since 1994, the year that MTN was born, our focus has been on offering South Africans access to connectivity. From community payphones and later focusing more directly on driving schools’ connectivity to facilitate full access to modern technologies, to promote economic development, and to eliminate current disparities between rural and urban areas at school level. Our goal is to continue driving these initiatives in the next 30 years.

Since 2009, MTN SA has invested, R183.1 million to helping schools for children with special educational needs, impacting the lives of ~20 000 learners in the country. This significant financial contribution underscores MTN’s dedication to fostering educational development and bridging accessibility gaps within the South African education landscape.

For us, these investments are not just ‘box ticking’ exercises but are cornerstone to our belief that everyone, regardless of their economic status, deserves the benefits of a modern connected life. As we celebrate MTN’s 30 years of existence, we are honoured to be able to play our part in meaningfully contributing towards education in the country. It is no doubt that our positive interventions in the past three decades have notably benefited thousands of South Africans pupils.

In addition to providing the mandated ICT computing equipment, assistive technology, internet access, hardware and software products that have been developed for learners with disabilities. MTN has taken a decision to go beyond the regulatory requirements by contributing an additional R500 000 for the refurbishing of classrooms into dedicated ICT labs for the benefit of the school and its learners. This includes painting, new ceilings, flooring, burglar bars, security gate, alarm system and height adjustable chairs and desks.

Today, 78% of all schools across the country are connected with 92% of schools for children with special educational needs. This achievement is as a result of the USO programme and various initiatives by the Department of Basic Education. MTN is proud to have contributed to this achievement.

Looking ahead, MTN is preparing to roll out the new Social Obligations. The Social Obligations entail the rollout of connectivity across a broad spectrum of Public Service Institutions (PSI) such as schools, libraries health institutions and Traditional Authority Offices.

To ensure the success and sustainability of the Social Obligations, cooperation, and collaboration between mobile operators, ICASA and government departments, at national, provincial, and regional level, is critical.

At MTN, we believe that the USOs are more than just a requirement for our operating licenses with ICASA; but are what we should be doing as a proudly South African company. Step by step connecting each school and PSI is an essential catalyst to build a more equitable, connected, and prosperous society for all.

NB: Charles Molapisi is MTN South Africa CEO.

– CAJ News