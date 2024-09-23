Hong Kong, SA media groups sign landmark deal

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – ACE Hero Films and Entertainment Limited of Hong Kong and Bakwena Productions Media Group in South Africa have signed a landmark strategic cooperation agreement.

They are to collaborate on film and entertainment projects across Africa, South Africa and Europe.

The five-year agreement establishes a framework for co-production, release and distribution of content between the two companies.

Key projects outlined in the agreement include the 2024 First Hong Kong Multicultural Miss Cheongsam Culture AI International Beauty Pageant, a reality show documentary covering the beauty pageant and a feature film production based on the beauty pageant.

This partnership brings together Ace Hero Films And Entertainment Limited’s expertise in the Asian entertainment market with Bakwena Productions Media Group’s strong presence in African media production.

The collaboration aims to create cross-cultural content showcasing both Chinese and African culture to international audiences.

“We are excited to join forces with Bakwena Productions Media Group to bring fresh, diverse stories to the global stage,” said Silvester See, Representative of Ace Hero Films And Entertainment Limited.

The partnership allows both companies to expand their reach into global markets whilst highlighting all-round talents and narratives.

Both parties look forward to the creative possibilities this cooperation will unlock.

The companies will leverage their respective strengths in production, distribution and market access to maximise the impact and reach of their joint projects across multiple territories.

– CAJ News