Issues afflicting Africa to top UN summit agenda

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) -THE continent’s 1,5 billion people are counting on their leaders and pan-African institutions as the world convenes in New York this week for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 79).

The African Development Bank Group is among organizations to lead the charge.

Issues of climate change, the reform of the global financial architecture, peace, food and health security, access to clean energy and connectivity, among others, are captured in the bank’s High 5s.

They are advanced in the new Ten-Year Strategy and are aligned with the African Union’s Agenda 2063, “the Africa we want.”

The ongoing High-Level Segment of the 79th Session of UNGA, bringing together member states, international organizations, intergovernmental bodies and other key stakeholders, will be held until September 30, under the theme “Leaving no one behind: Acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and human dignity for present and future generations.”

The 2024 meetings take place against a backdrop of growing concern about the ability to meet critical targets outlined in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) agenda.

Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, the African Development Bank Group President, is leading a delegation from the bank.

He will join world leaders to deliver a statement and adopt an action-oriented document to be known as “A Pact for the Future.”

Adesina will also take part in a closed-door meeting with United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres, to discuss the critical issues of mobilizing greater private sector participation in Africa’s development, and the reform of multilateral development banks.

Adesina will also speak at an event entitled “The World is at a Crossroads.”

– CAJ News