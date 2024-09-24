Flights expand services in Cape Town route

by DION HENRICK

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – TOURIST arrivals in Cape Town are set to increase with some airlines launching or expanding services to the South African city.

FlySafair is to launch a new service between the city and Windhoek, Namibia, starting October 22, with two flights per week. This will be FlySafair’s first international service out of Cape Town.

Airlink will add Gaborone, Botswana as a new service, starting April next year with three flights a week. Airlink already serves Maun, Botswana with a daily flight.

Virgin will extend its seasonal daily service between London Heathrow, England and Cape Town to end only on April 30, 2025.

Western Cape Tourism, Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Wesgro), in its Cape Town Air Access update, disclosed such plans.

The agency reported that the international terminal at Cape Town International Airport kept setting records with 20 months of continuous growth being recorded to date.

The month of August registered a 7 percent year-on-year increase compared to the same period in 2023, with over 213 000 two-way international passengers travelling through the terminal.

Wesgro noted that for the first eight months of 2024, year-on-year growth of 11 percent was achieved, reaching over 1,97 million passengers moving through the international terminal.

The domestic terminal recorded a 6 percent growth for the month of August, with over 572 000 two-way passengers processed.

Year-to-date, the domestic terminal achieved a 7 percent year-on-year growth when compared to 2023, with over 4,64 million passengers moving through the terminal.

– CAJ News