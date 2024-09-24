Zambia lauds role in Global Digital Compact adoption

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia Bureau

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – ZAMBIA reports that the global community has commended the country for co-facilitating the Global Digital Compact (GDC) that has been adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

GDC, co-facilitated with Sweden, has featured at the Summit of the Future at the annual assembly.

GDC is an initiative proposed by the UN to ensure that digital technologies are used responsibly and for the benefit of all, while addressing the digital divide and fostering a safe and inclusive digital environment.

Zambia, through Dr Chola Milambo, its Permanent Representative to the United Nations, co-facilitated the GDC intergovernmental negotiations together with Sweden.

“The successful negotiations of GDC is a great milestone for the country,” stated Namatama Njekwa, First Secretary for Press and Public Relations at the Permanent Mission of Zambia to the UN.

The envoy quoted Minister of Technology and Science, Felix Mutati, as saying digital technologies had the potential to accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in today’s interconnected world.

Mutati was speaking at a roundtable on “GDC: Aspiration to Action”, alongside Google Chief Executive Officer, Sundar Pichai, among others at the Summit of the Future.

He attended the event alongside his Zambian counterpart, Charles Milupi, Minister of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development.

Mutati highlighted that Africa had made significant progress in recent years, with notable advancements in digital infrastructure, innovation and entrepreneurship.

– CAJ News