Cool Ideas ranked SA’s best internet provider

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – COOL Ideas reports it has been awarded the coveted Speedtest Award for the Best Internet Fixed Internet Service Provider (ISP) in South Africa for 2024.

Ooklahas granted the accolade.

It is based on millions of consumer-initiated tests and background scans from Speedtest applications.

Cool Ideas achieved a Speed Score of 81,31.

The company’s average top download speed reached 271,05 Mbps, while its average top upload speed hit 207,95 Mbps.

The Speed Score is a key factor in the Speedtest Awards, reflecting real-world network performance.

The calculation incorporates download and upload speeds, with a focus on the speeds that users are likely to experience in their daily use. Ookla’s methodology is designed to provide a comprehensive view of network performance by considering speeds from various percentiles and applying a modified trimean to produce an accurate and reliable measurement.

Cool Ideas said its achievement is based on over 8,4 million user-initiated tests conducted on Speedtest applications connected to a fixed network, including tests performed on mobile phones over Wi-Fi.

Duwane Peters, Marketing Manager at Cool Ideas, said, “Being recognised by Ookla as the Best Internet Fixed ISP is an awesome milestone for us.”

Peters said the award was confirmation of an ongoing mission to deliver the best internet experience to customers.

“We’ve always believed in simplicity, transparency, and consistently pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in connectivity. This award reinforces that we have done exactly that!”

Cool Ideas is a Johannesburg-based ISP that serves over 50 000 users across the country with offerings that include Fibre to the Home, Fibre to the Business, Voice over Internet Protocol and Uncapped Fixed LTE Wireless.

Last year, it secured My Broadband’s Best Fibre ISP Award for the third year running and topped the charts in customer satisfaction and brand loyalty, according to Analytico’s research.

– CAJ News