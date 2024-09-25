Millions to be connected to solar in Africa

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE deployment of off-grid solar systems to under-served and unserved communities in Sub-Saharan Africa is to intensify after Ignite Power signed partnership with Securing Energy for Europe (SEFE).

Ignite Power is a leading distributed renewable energy (DRE) provider in the region. SEFE is an international energy company, for a carbon off-take transaction targeting carbon markets.

The deal is hailed as a key milestone in Ignite’s journey to connect 100 million people to clean, sustainable energy by 2030.

It represents a significant advancement in climate finance and energy access and will drive the company’s expansion across West and East Africa regions.

Yariv Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of Ignite Power, highlighted the potential of this collaboration.

“Africa presents a unique opportunity to build the next generation of utility infrastructure—one that is 100 percent clean, renewable, and sustainable,” Cohen said.

“If we fail to establish the sector in this way, the alternative is adding extremely polluting projects at a high cost,” the official added.

“On the other hand, off-grid solar solutions have proven to be the most impactful, affordable, and scalable option for large-scale electrification efforts and have a critical role in providing hundreds of millions with electricity.”

The US$24 million off-take agreement with prepayment, made possible through our partnership with SEFE, is hailed as a major step to connecting 100 million people in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Frederic Barnaud, Chief Commercial Officer at SEFE, said, “At SEFE, we are deeply committed to supporting only the highest quality projects with the utmost integrity, and our partnership with Ignite Power perfectly embodies this commitment.

The off-grid solar sector in Africa has grown exponentially in recent years, driven by the urgent need to provide affordable and sustainable electricity to the 600 million people on the continent who still lack access to power.

By 2030, the global off-grid solar market is expected to surpass $25 billion.

Ignite Power has already connected over 3 million people across nine countries.

– CAJ News