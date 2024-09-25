Sundowns open early Betway Premiership lead

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – IN recent seasons, when Mamelodi Sundowns have shot to the top of the South African league, they have proceeded to win the title.

Thus, if the start of the Betway Premiership is anything to go by, they will again be the team to beat this season.

They lead the 16-team standings after maintaining a perfect start (six points) to the campaign.

Coach Manqoba Mngqithi’s side downed Marumo Gallants 4-1 at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday. In their opening match last week, they defeated Pretoria rivals, SuperSport United, 2-0.

Orlando Pirates meanwhile are also enjoying a perfect start after beating Polokwane City 3-0 at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday. Pirates are second on goal difference.

Golden Arrows and Polokwane have a similar number of points to Sundowns and Pirates but have an inferior goal difference.

Royal AM and Richards Bay finished goalless in the KwaZulu-Natal derby at Harry Gwala.

There is action galore on Wednesday.

A potentially exciting encounter pits Kaizer Chiefs against hosting side AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida in Durban.

Arrows, dislodged at the top by Downs, are to host winless Magesi at Princess Magogo, also in the east coast.

Sekhukhune United will entertain Chippa United at Peter Mokaba up north in Polokwane.

Stellenbosch and Cape Town City will lock horns in a Western Cape derby at Athlone Stadium while SuperSport United will be hoping to collect their first set of three points against the unpredictable TS Galaxy at Tshwane University of Technology.

All matches on Wednesday kick off at 19h30.

– CAJ News