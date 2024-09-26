Fibre firm Maziv appoints legal veterans

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MAZIV has appointed two legal professionals to strengthen its operations and commitment to digital and broadband inclusion in South Africa.

Moses Mashisane, former General Manager of Regulatory Affairs at MTN, joins as Chief Regulatory and Compliance Officer.

Aniel de Beer, a 20-year veteran of Telkom, takes on the role of Managing Executive of Legal and Regulatory.

With their extensive experience in the telecommunications sector, Maziv believes Mashisane and de Beer will be key in guiding participation in regulatory and policy discussions and ensuring compliance with industry standards.

“The appointments of Moses Mashisane and Dr. Aniel De Beer strengthen our position as a key stakeholder in driving telecommunications policy,” said Dietlof Mare, Maziv Group CEO.

“A strong regulatory and governance team is critical to Maziv’s broader strategy to shape the future of South Africa through connectivity,” the executive added.

The company reports that Mashisane and de Beer will be instrumental in ensuring that Maziv participates in regulatory and policy discussions, such as the contemplated Electronic Communications Amendments (ECA) legislation, and driving progress at a sector level.

Moses Mashisane

They will also play a central role in ensuring Maziv meets compliance standards and requirements.

Formed in 2022, Mazi is the parent company of fibre infrastructure operators, Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa.

– CAJ News