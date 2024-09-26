Huawei Watch GT 5 series launched in South Africa

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI has unveiled its new lineup of wearables in South Africa.

Among the devices unveiled in Johannesburg are the Watch GT 5 series, Watch D2 and the Watch Ultimate Green.

The smart devices maker believes with the gadgets, it is pushing the limits of what a smartwatch can offer, blending cutting-edge features with striking design.

The Watch GT5 series offers the GT 5 and the GT 5 Pro, each available in multiple sizes and finishes.

The GT 5 is available in 46mm and 41mm while the GT 5 Pro offers a 46mm and 42mm options, featuring materials like titanium, sapphire glass and ceramic.

At the heart of the series is the new Huawei TruSense System, an advanced health-tracking platform that sets new industry standards in accuracy and versatility. The system monitors vital health data like heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and respiratory rate with unparalleled precision.

The Watch GT 5 series will be available in South Africa in early October 2024, from Huawei online platforms as well as certified retailers.

The Watch D2 is the latest iteration of Huawei’s health watch.

According to Huawei, it offers unparalleled health monitoring right from the wrist.

Building on the legacy of its predecessor, the Watch D, it introduces Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM), described as an innovative feature whose power lies in the strap and that tracks blood pressure throughout the day and night.

At the global launch, Huawei also introduced new MatePads, showcasing their continued commitment to enhancing everyday life with seamless, innovative technology.

– CAJ News