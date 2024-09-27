Hexagon to invest in African manufacturing’s growth

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE Swedish-headquartered digital reality solutions company, Hexagon, has appointed Shiven Sukraj as Vice President for Africa.

He is to lead its African manufacturing division, supporting manufacturers throughout the continent with a combination of software and hardware solutions.

Hexagon’s presence in Africa currently includes 24 partners focused on distribution and sales throughout the continent.

Based in South Africa, Sukraj will lead the development of Hexagon’s business in Africa, building on proven track records in senior leadership roles with industrial multinationals such as ABB, Quant and Johnson Controls.

Sukraj said Africa was rapidly emerging as a pivotal hub for global manufacturing operations.

“Africa is brimming with resourceful young people, and we want to empower SMEs with technologies that make them motivated, successful,” the executive said.

Sukraj said using Hexagon technology would enable organisations ranging from small component manufacturing shops through to blue-chip global manufacturers to optimise how they design, manufacture and inspect components and integrate high quality products on time efficiently.

It is predicted the growing African workforce will need 18 million new jobs a year until 2035 and manufacturing can create those jobs because it boosts productivity and unlocks economic growth.

Hexagon’s investment includes building its team in South Africa and partners across the continent, in order to better serve existing customers.

Through this ecosystem, the company aims to provide new customers access to leading day-to-day tools and transformational technologies.

The multinational firm pledges to promote local innovation by supporting grassroots manufacturing initiatives and start-ups.

– CAJ News