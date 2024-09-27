Top-of-the-table duel headlines Betway Premiership

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE resurgence of Kaizer Chiefs and another sustained push by Orlando Pirates for the league title brings hope this will be a competitive race for the Betway Premiership crown.

It is for the first time that in years, all the Big Three, champions Mamelodi Sundowns included, have kicked their campaigns expertly.

The current form of the two Soweto teams suggests this campaign will not be a one-horse race dominated by Sundowns, who have won the title for seven consecutive seasons.

This winning streak by Sundowns has made a mockery of the competitiveness of the most lucrative league in Africa.

All recorded victories midweek, thus, the weekend fixture between Chiefs and Sundowns has retained its blockbuster status of yesteryear when the destiny of the title was unpredictable.

Chiefs have been dormant for the past decade but it appears to have breathed life into Amakhosi, with victories over Marumo Gallants and AmaZulu, both away indicating they will be contenders.

Sundowns seem unshaken, also winning their two matches thus far against SuperSport United and Gallants.

A full house is expected at the FNB Stadium when Chiefs welcome Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday.

Kickoff for the standout fixture of the weekend is scheduled for 15h00 at the iconic venue in the historic Soweto.

It is a top-of-the table preceding the campaign, with both sides enjoying 100 percent starts to the league.

The Big Three jointly lead the standings, Downs on top courtesy of goal difference, Pirates second and Chiefs third, but Chiefs remain number one in terms of fans’ backing, despite a dreary decade.

Iqraam Rayners of Mamelodi Sundowns challenged by Tshepo Rikhotso of Marumo Gallants during the Betway Premiership 2024/25 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Marumo Gallants at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on 24 September 2024 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

There is a full set of Betway Premiership matches this weekend.

Sekhukhune United and Golden Arrows not only face each other at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, but the ignominy of playing at the same time as the Chief-Sundowns match.

Later, debutantes Magesi welcome Royal AM to the Old Peter Mokaba, Cape Town City welcome Supersport United to Athlone in the Mother City and Gallants will host AmaZulu in a bottom-of-the-table affair in the Free State,

On Sunday, Pirates travel to Richards Bay at King Zwelithini in KwaZulu Natal, while Chippa United welcome TS Galaxy to the Nelson Mandela Bay.

Polokwane City are to host Stellenboch at the Old Peter Mokaba late Sunday.

– CAJ News